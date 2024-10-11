Aftermath of Hurricane Milton: Florida Resilient Amidst Chaos

Hundreds of Florida residents faced a life-threatening ordeal as Hurricane Milton ripped through coastal communities, causing immense destruction, flooding streets with mud and spawning deadly tornadoes, resulting in the loss of at least five lives.

Despite the havoc, relief echoed as Tampa evaded a direct strike, and a feared deadly storm surge did not materialize. Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted the resilience of the community, stating he believed the area would quickly recover.

Extensive damage persisted, with officials cautioning residents about flooding, downed power lines, and other dangers as rescue operations unfolded with 340 people and 49 pets rescued. Meanwhile, power outages affected millions, and the scale of destruction remained under assessment.

