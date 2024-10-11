Left Menu

Aftermath of Hurricane Milton: Florida Resilient Amidst Chaos

Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc in Florida, battering communities, toppling power structures, and causing extensive flooding but sparing Tampa from a direct hit. Despite five tornado-related deaths and significant damage, Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed confidence in a quick recovery, praising the resilience of residents. Officials continue recovery and rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 11-10-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 01:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hundreds of Florida residents faced a life-threatening ordeal as Hurricane Milton ripped through coastal communities, causing immense destruction, flooding streets with mud and spawning deadly tornadoes, resulting in the loss of at least five lives.

Despite the havoc, relief echoed as Tampa evaded a direct strike, and a feared deadly storm surge did not materialize. Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted the resilience of the community, stating he believed the area would quickly recover.

Extensive damage persisted, with officials cautioning residents about flooding, downed power lines, and other dangers as rescue operations unfolded with 340 people and 49 pets rescued. Meanwhile, power outages affected millions, and the scale of destruction remained under assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

