Left Menu

Unraveling Mysteries: From Columbus Origins to Nobel Prize Innovations

Spanish scientists are set to unveil DNA analysis results about the national origins and burial of explorer Christopher Columbus. Meanwhile, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to scientists for breakthroughs in protein design and structure prediction, and machine learning pioneers earned the Physics prize. Discoveries about ancient creatures and SpaceX's business practices in satellite launches are also making headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 02:28 IST
Unraveling Mysteries: From Columbus Origins to Nobel Prize Innovations

Spanish scientists are poised to release groundbreaking findings about the nationality and burial of the storied explorer Christopher Columbus. Through extensive DNA analysis, researchers aim to clarify a long-standing debate regarding Columbus's origins and final resting place. This revelation is set to settle historical arguments among nations over the enigmatic figure who spearheaded Spanish-funded voyages that ultimately led to the European colonization of the Americas.

In Nobel Prize news, U.S. scientists David Baker and John Jumper, along with Briton Demis Hassabis, earned the 2024 Chemistry prize for their pioneering work in protein structures, a field that promises significant advancements in drug development. Concurrently, John Hopfield from the U.S. and British-Canadian Geoffrey Hinton were honored with the Physics prize for contributions to machine learning, igniting discussions on the transformative, yet potentially disruptive, impact of AI technologies.

Elsewhere, SpaceX is leveraging its leading role in rocket launches to seek wireless spectrum sharing agreements with satellite companies like Kepler Communications and OneWeb. This strategy ensures its Starlink broadband service can operate optimally. Meanwhile, paleontological discoveries continue to fascinate as fossils found in France reveal new details about colossal prehistoric millipedes, and evidence from Montana suggests ancient birds of prey existed alongside dinosaurs like the T. rex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024