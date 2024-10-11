Florida's Twin Hurricane Healing: Milton and Helene's Aftermath

Millions of Floridians are embarking on a challenging path to recovery following two major hurricanes, Milton and Helene, which struck within weeks of each other. On Friday, residents began the daunting task of clearing debris and restoring power in the wake of these destructive storms.

In Tampa and surrounding areas, efforts are underway to remove over 40,000 cubic yards of debris from barrier islands. Utility workers and government agencies are repairing downed power lines and damaged infrastructure, while more than 6,500 National Guard members are deployed to aid in rescue and recovery operations.

The rapid intensification of Hurricane Milton, fueled by climate change, highlights the growing threat of powerful storms. As officials assess the hurricane's aftermath, including its economic impact on insurers, the federal government promises support amid calls for Congressional action to fund recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)