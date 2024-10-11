Florida's Twin Hurricane Healing: Milton and Helene's Aftermath
Florida residents face recovery challenges after two devastating hurricanes, Milton and Helene, caused widespread damage, power outages, and loss of life. With over 2 million homes still powerless and extensive infrastructure destruction, officials and residents grapple with cleanup efforts amid concerns of climate change exacerbating storm intensity.
Millions of Floridians are embarking on a challenging path to recovery following two major hurricanes, Milton and Helene, which struck within weeks of each other. On Friday, residents began the daunting task of clearing debris and restoring power in the wake of these destructive storms.
In Tampa and surrounding areas, efforts are underway to remove over 40,000 cubic yards of debris from barrier islands. Utility workers and government agencies are repairing downed power lines and damaged infrastructure, while more than 6,500 National Guard members are deployed to aid in rescue and recovery operations.
The rapid intensification of Hurricane Milton, fueled by climate change, highlights the growing threat of powerful storms. As officials assess the hurricane's aftermath, including its economic impact on insurers, the federal government promises support amid calls for Congressional action to fund recovery efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cultivating Resilience: Germany's Beer Industry Fights Climate Change
Helene Devastates Florida and Georgia: Massive Power Outages and Rising Death Toll
Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S. with Devastating Floods and Power Outages
Helene Devastates Southeastern U.S. with Catastrophic Flooding and Power Outages
CHS conclave highlighted intertwined crisis of climate change, public health: Union health secretary