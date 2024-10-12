Tragic Accident Claims Seven Lives in Canal Plunge
A devastating car accident occurred near Mundri village when a vehicle, carrying nine people, lost control and fell into a canal. Among the deceased are three women. The tragic incident, which took place on the way to a local fair, has left one child missing as rescue efforts continue.
A tragic accident unfolded on Saturday when a car carrying nine individuals plunged into a canal near Mundri village, resulting in seven fatalities, including three women.
The group, comprising mainly of family members from Deeg village in Kaithal, was en route to the Baba Rajpuri Mela for the Dussehra celebrations when the mishap occurred.
Authorities continue to search for a missing child while the driver, who survived the crash, is being questioned to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
