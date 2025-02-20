Left Menu

The Tragic Symbolism of the Bibas Family in the Gaza Conflict

Ariel and Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostages from the Oct 7 Hamas attack, symbolize Israeli trauma. Their bodies, returned alongside their mother's, Shiri Bibas, end hope for their survival. This tragedy has heightened public outrage over the Israeli government's handling of the hostage situation and the ceasefire's terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:49 IST
The Tragic Symbolism of the Bibas Family in the Gaza Conflict
  • Country:
  • Israel

Ariel and Kfir Bibas, two of the youngest hostages taken during Hamas' assault on October 7, have become emblematic of the Israeli plight. The return of what are believed to be their remains, along with that of their mother, Shiri Bibas, has shattered hopes for their survival.

The tragic fate of Ariel and Kfir, aged just 4 years and 9 months, captivates national attention as a symbol of the brutality experienced. Their return provides a somber closure but also ignites anger towards the Israeli government's delayed response to bring back approximately 250 hostages.

The Bibas family's ordeal has drawn global focus, with poignant images and stories perpetuating their story. These events have become a catalyst for public protests, influencing calls to extend the ceasefire and demand negotiable solutions for other captives still presumed to be alive in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025