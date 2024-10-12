Left Menu

Challenging Ice Age Paradigms: Human Resilience Amidst the Glaciers

A recent study by Bournemouth University and Cornell University reveals that humans, akin to bears and wolves, adapted to the last ice age in unexpected ways, challenging previous beliefs about their migration patterns. Unlike other species, humans remained in central Europe during harsh glacial conditions due to either ecological or technological adaptations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A collaborative study led by researchers from Bournemouth University and Cornell University suggests that humans adapted to the last ice age in ways similar to animals like wolves and bears. This finding challenges established theories about how populations survived in Europe during that glacial era.

Historically, it has been believed that humans retreated to southern Europe during the ice age's peak, expanding northwards as the climate warmed. However, this new research, utilizing genetic data unlike previous studies, indicates that some humans maintained their presence in central Europe throughout the colder period.

The research highlights that understanding the distribution of genetically distinct populations is crucial as climate change continues to affect global environmental conditions. The study's insights could reshape scientific approaches to human adaptation and survival during climatically challenging times.

