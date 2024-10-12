Challenging Ice Age Paradigms: Human Resilience Amidst the Glaciers
A recent study by Bournemouth University and Cornell University reveals that humans, akin to bears and wolves, adapted to the last ice age in unexpected ways, challenging previous beliefs about their migration patterns. Unlike other species, humans remained in central Europe during harsh glacial conditions due to either ecological or technological adaptations.
A collaborative study led by researchers from Bournemouth University and Cornell University suggests that humans adapted to the last ice age in ways similar to animals like wolves and bears. This finding challenges established theories about how populations survived in Europe during that glacial era.
Historically, it has been believed that humans retreated to southern Europe during the ice age's peak, expanding northwards as the climate warmed. However, this new research, utilizing genetic data unlike previous studies, indicates that some humans maintained their presence in central Europe throughout the colder period.
The research highlights that understanding the distribution of genetically distinct populations is crucial as climate change continues to affect global environmental conditions. The study's insights could reshape scientific approaches to human adaptation and survival during climatically challenging times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- humans
- ice age
- adaptation
- genetics
- wolves
- bears
- Europe
- climate change
- survival
- glaciation
ALSO READ
European Shares Hit Record High on China Stimulus and Luxury Stock Rally
European Shares Retreat from Record Highs Amid U.S. Data Caution
Paw Prints in Budaun Spark Panic Over Possible Leopards or Wolves
Andrea Orcel's Bold Move: UniCredit's Pursuit of a European Banking Merger
Ambitious Cross-Border Banking Merger: UniCredit's Bold European Move