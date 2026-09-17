Climate Finance: Balancing Commitments and Real-world Impact

The 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva has shone a spotlight on the pressing need for climate finance to reach the communities most in need. Running from September 7 to October 7, the session is delving into strategies to mobilize sufficient financial resources for climate adaptation.

Addressing the council via video link, Saroj Sankhla, a representative of Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS India), discussed the increasing impact of environmental disasters such as floods, droughts, and extreme heat. She emphasized that climate finance must be strategically linked to human rights outcomes. Sankhla urged for a greater focus on adaptation finance and loss-and-damage funding, particularly through grants, and suggested that new mechanisms be developed to enhance transparency and ensure these funds effectively reach communities affected by climate disasters.

The organization has proposed introducing a Global Climate Finance Passport, an open digital tracking system for climate funds that provides details on donor contributions, delays, expenditures, beneficiaries, and outcomes. Such proposals are crucial for developing nations like India, where bolstering climate resilience remains a top development priority. Meanwhile, the UN system in India continues to aid the government and other stakeholders with climate adaptation, mitigation, disaster-risk reduction, and ecosystem restoration initiatives.

India is actively participating in global dialogues on innovative climate finance methods. At the ongoing UNFCCC Veredas Dialogue, efforts are being made to strengthen finance flows dedicated to low-emission and climate-resilient development, mindful of different national contexts and priorities.

Sankhla called for a re-evaluation of how climate finance success is measured, advocating for a shift from focusing solely on the financial commitments to assessing the tangible benefits experienced by communities. 'Don't measure climate finance only by billions announced,' she said. 'Measure it by wells restored, homes protected, crops saved, and lives made safer.'

This conversation unfolds as the international community continues to debate the most effective means for climate finance to bolster adaptation and resilience, particularly in nations grappling with escalating climate risks.