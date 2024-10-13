Tremors Rock North-Central Assam: A Wake-Up Call for Seismic Safety

On Sunday morning, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Assam's north-central region, according to an official bulletin.

The quake, recorded at 7:47 am near Udalguri district, did not cause any immediate harm to people or property, officials confirmed.

The tremors were felt across neighboring districts and reached into parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, as the Northeastern region is notorious for high seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)