Tremors Rock North-Central Assam: A Wake-Up Call for Seismic Safety

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Assam's north-central region on Sunday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The quake's epicenter was in Udalguri district, affecting several neighboring districts and regions in Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan. The area is known for high seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Sunday morning, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Assam's north-central region, according to an official bulletin.

The quake, recorded at 7:47 am near Udalguri district, did not cause any immediate harm to people or property, officials confirmed.

The tremors were felt across neighboring districts and reached into parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, as the Northeastern region is notorious for high seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

