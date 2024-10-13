Tremors Rock North-Central Assam: A Wake-Up Call for Seismic Safety
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Assam's north-central region on Sunday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The quake's epicenter was in Udalguri district, affecting several neighboring districts and regions in Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan. The area is known for high seismic activity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday morning, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Assam's north-central region, according to an official bulletin.
The quake, recorded at 7:47 am near Udalguri district, did not cause any immediate harm to people or property, officials confirmed.
The tremors were felt across neighboring districts and reached into parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, as the Northeastern region is notorious for high seismic activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Government Inks MoU for Cashless Treatment Scheme
India U17 Set for SAFF Championship Showdown Against Bangladesh in Bhutan
Finance Minister Advocates Cluster Development for MSEs in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Seeks Central Assistance Amidst Chinese Protests
Governor Parnaik Champions Clean Environment in Arunachal Pradesh on Swachh Bharat Diwas