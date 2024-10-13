Left Menu

Science News Highlights: Columbus' Heritage and SpaceX Achievements

Recent studies unveiled Christopher Columbus as a Sephardic Jew, resolving long-standing debates about the explorer's origins. Meanwhile, SpaceX achieved a milestone by successfully recovering its Starship booster, and the FAA cleared Falcon 9 to return after a launch mishap, marking notable aerospace advancements.

In a groundbreaking study, Spanish scientists have revealed that Christopher Columbus, the renowned 15th-century explorer, was actually a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe. This revelation adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate over his origins and final resting place, which has involved several countries.

SpaceX has successfully executed its fifth Starship test flight, marking a first in aerospace history by returning the towering first stage booster back to land. Launched from Boca Chica, Texas, the flight featured advanced recovery techniques utilizing large metal arms, as the second stage headed into space.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the Falcon 9 rocket's return to flight following an investigation into a recent mishap. SpaceX conducted a thorough probe into the malfunction that grounded launches, implementing corrective measures to ensure future mission safety.

