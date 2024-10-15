Taiwan's Defiance Amid Chinese Military Escalation: The Rising Tide of War Games

In an unprecedented escalation, Taiwan's defence ministry reported the sighting of 153 Chinese military aircraft participating in war games around the island on Monday. The exercises, dubbed 'Joint Sword-2024B', were labeled by Beijing as a warning against Taiwanese separatism following President Lai Ching-te’s speech.

Amid rising tensions, Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai voiced concerns over regional stability, likening unscheduled drills to a disturbance of peace. The exercises, which also included naval sightings, drew criticism from the United States and its allies, who described them as irresponsible and destabilizing acts.

Despite the heightened military activity, Taiwanese sentiment remains unfazed, with local markets showing resilience. As the island continues to reject Beijing's territorial claims, its stance has garnered increased international support against China's perceived expansionist motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)