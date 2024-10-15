Left Menu

Diminishing Chances of La Niña Event This Season

Australia's weather bureau reports a reduced likelihood of a La Niña weather event developing in the coming months. If it occurs, it is expected to be weak and short-lived, impacting global agriculture. Meteorologists have become less confident, with forecasts suggesting neutral conditions by February.

Australia's weather bureau has announced that the probability of a La Niña weather event occurring in the upcoming months has diminished. The bureau added that even if the phenomenon materializes, it will likely be weak and brief.

The shifting dynamics between La Niña and its counterpart, El Niño, hold significant implications for global agriculture sectors. Traditionally, La Niña results in increased rainfall in eastern Australia, Southeast Asia, and India, while it typically heralds reduced rainfall across the Americas.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology indicated in a recent update that its internal climate predictions, alongside evaluations from four out of six other surveyed models, suggest a negligible chance of La Niña developing. Meanwhile, the U.S. government's forecast has also downgraded its prediction, citing a 60% likelihood of La Niña by November's end, down from 71% the previous month.

