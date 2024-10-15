Left Menu

Delhi's Comprehensive Dust Mitigation Strategy Unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has announced a comprehensive plan involving 99 teams to oversee dust mitigation at construction sites and various measures to tackle pollution under GRAP Stage 1. Additional steps include deploying smog guns and road dust control, all reported to a central 'Green War Room'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:50 IST
Delhi's Comprehensive Dust Mitigation Strategy Unveiled
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi (Photo/AAP Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Atishi has rolled out an ambitious dust mitigation plan in Delhi as part of the initial phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with 99 inspection teams gearing up for action at construction sites.

The high-level meeting, spearheaded by the Delhi government, saw the participation of multiple departments including the DPCC and DMRC, focusing on immediate pollution control strategies.

With air quality dipping, Atishi emphasized on deploying additional measures such as smog guns and enhancing road dust control, while a 'Green War Room' will oversee daily air quality updates across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024