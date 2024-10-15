Delhi's Comprehensive Dust Mitigation Strategy Unveiled

Chief Minister Atishi has rolled out an ambitious dust mitigation plan in Delhi as part of the initial phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with 99 inspection teams gearing up for action at construction sites.

The high-level meeting, spearheaded by the Delhi government, saw the participation of multiple departments including the DPCC and DMRC, focusing on immediate pollution control strategies.

With air quality dipping, Atishi emphasized on deploying additional measures such as smog guns and enhancing road dust control, while a 'Green War Room' will oversee daily air quality updates across the city.

