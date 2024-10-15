Left Menu

Monsoon Fury Unleashes Torrential Rains in Tamil Nadu

The Northeast Monsoon commenced with intensity, bringing heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression, exacerbating rainfall in the coming days. Reservoir storage in Chennai currently stands significantly lower compared to last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:19 IST
Monsoon Fury Unleashes Torrential Rains in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Monsoon has arrived with force, leading to widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the southern part of Andhra Pradesh. The Regional Meteorological Centre has linked this development to a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, poised to intensify into a depression.

S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, announced that the low-pressure system is expected to move towards the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by October 17. The impending weather change promises to bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains, with a few areas facing the threat of extremely heavy downpours over the next two days.

Districts such as Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chennai are predicted to bear the brunt of the rainfall. Current water storage in key reservoirs around Chennai is reported at 36.64 percent, a noticeable decrease from the previous year's levels. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as the monsoon continues its course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024