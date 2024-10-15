Monsoon Fury Unleashes Torrential Rains in Tamil Nadu
The Northeast Monsoon commenced with intensity, bringing heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression, exacerbating rainfall in the coming days. Reservoir storage in Chennai currently stands significantly lower compared to last year.
The Northeast Monsoon has arrived with force, leading to widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the southern part of Andhra Pradesh. The Regional Meteorological Centre has linked this development to a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, poised to intensify into a depression.
S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, announced that the low-pressure system is expected to move towards the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by October 17. The impending weather change promises to bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains, with a few areas facing the threat of extremely heavy downpours over the next two days.
Districts such as Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chennai are predicted to bear the brunt of the rainfall. Current water storage in key reservoirs around Chennai is reported at 36.64 percent, a noticeable decrease from the previous year's levels. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as the monsoon continues its course.
