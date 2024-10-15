Tragic Train Accident Claims Baby Elephant's Life in Odisha

In a tragic accident in Odisha's Sundargarh district, an elephant calf lost its life, and two other elephants suffered injuries after being hit by a goods train, according to forest officials on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 PM on Monday on the Howrah-Mumbai railway line near Bondamunda in the Bisra range of the Rourkela Forest Division. The elephants were reportedly chased onto the tracks by local residents.

Forest officials, along with local police, have opened an investigation into the incident. Divisional Forest Officer Jasobant Sethi stated that the relevant authorities had been informed of the elephants' movements before the accident. Efforts are being made to care for the surviving elephants, including providing food and water, and temporary solar fencing is installed to prevent further accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)