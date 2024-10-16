Cyclonic Winds Loom Over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a depression over the Bay of Bengal, expected to move towards Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall and squally winds are forecasted, potentially affecting coastal regions. Authorities are on alert, advising precautions and warning fishermen against sea activities.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression. This weather system is currently situated around 490 km east-southeast of Chennai, and 590 km southeast of Nellore.
Forecasters predict that the depression will move west-northwestwards, potentially crossing the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between Puducherry and Nellore near Chennai on October 17. As the system moves inland, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas, including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
The IMD warns that squally weather with winds up to 60 kmph could affect the Bay of Bengal and coastal regions until October 17. Authorities urge caution, highlighting that the conditions are likely to improve after Thursday. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has already experienced significant rainfall, prompting state disaster management to call for vigilance and caution among residents and fishermen.
