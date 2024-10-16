Motivational Mandate Stirs Controversy at Ajmer Discom
A directive by Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam's S K Nagrani mandates employees listen to YouTube content for participation in safety discussions. The order was later withdrawn amid controversy. It required engineers to create WhatsApp groups to disseminate motivational material, sparking debate over its necessity.
A recent directive issued by a senior official at Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam has sparked widespread discussion within the organization. Additional Chief Engineer (Training) S K Nagrani mandated that employees must engage with motivational content from a specific YouTube channel before participating in essential safety discussions.
This order required junior engineers to establish WhatsApp groups across 17 districts to circulate the content among engineers and electricity consumers. A feedback form accompanied the directive for any suggestions or insights.
However, the order was soon withdrawn, and an inquiry was initiated following backlash. Executive engineer Surendra Kumar Mourya defended the initiative, citing its potential benefits, but concerns remain over its imposition. Ajmer discom is responsible for electricity distribution in multiple districts across Rajasthan.
