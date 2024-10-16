Left Menu

Eastern Turkiye Quake: Panic Strikes but Minimal Damage Reported

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck eastern Turkiye's Malatya province, causing panic but no serious injury or significant damage. The quake was felt in nearby provinces and prompted evacuations. In Elazig and Malatya, minor injuries were reported. Authorities confirmed some building damage but no casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:01 IST
Eastern Turkiye Quake: Panic Strikes but Minimal Damage Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Turkey

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rattled eastern Turkiye's Malatya province on Wednesday, prompting widespread panic.

The tremor, felt across nearby provinces and parts of northern Syria, led to minor injuries as people evacuated buildings.

Officials reported some structural damage but confirmed no serious injuries or fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

