Revolutionary Hydrogen Catalyst: IIT Indore's Breakthrough in Clean Energy

IIT Indore has developed a catalyst that produces pure hydrogen from methanol at just 130 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than the traditional requirement of over 200 degrees Celsius. Led by Professor Sanjay K Singh, this cost-effective and eco-friendly method could transform industrial hydrogen production, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Updated: 16-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:04 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@IITIOfficial)
  • Country:
  India

IIT Indore has unveiled a groundbreaking catalyst that promises to transform the hydrogen production industry.

Developed under the stewardship of Professor Sanjay K Singh, the new catalyst allows pure hydrogen extraction from methanol at merely 130 degrees Celsius, drastically lower than traditional methods.

With potential industrial applications, this innovation meets both economic and environmental goals, attracting industry discussions for market introduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

