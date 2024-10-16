Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Air Pollution: NDMC Takes Action

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) enforces measures to combat declining air quality by fining construction sites Rs 50,000 for dust mitigation breaches. The civic body also issued various penalties for public hygiene violations. GRAP Stage 1 was enacted to curb pollution with concentrated efforts on construction, waste management, and road cleaning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:55 IST
Delhi's Battle Against Air Pollution: NDMC Takes Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to plummeting air quality levels in the city, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has initiated strict measures at construction sites, handing out fines of Rs 50,000 for each breach of dust control regulations.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the 'poor' category for several consecutive days, prompting the activation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 1. An NDMC statement released on Wednesday confirmed the issuance of 30 fines totaling Rs 15 lakh, following National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

To tackle air pollution, NDMC has not only targeted construction sites but also punished individuals for public hygiene infractions. The Public Health Department issued 290 challans of Rs 48,747. Efforts also include deploying mechanical road sweepers, anti-smog guns, and water sprinklers, as outlined in GRAP's initial stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024