Delhi's Battle Against Air Pollution: NDMC Takes Action

In response to plummeting air quality levels in the city, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has initiated strict measures at construction sites, handing out fines of Rs 50,000 for each breach of dust control regulations.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the 'poor' category for several consecutive days, prompting the activation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 1. An NDMC statement released on Wednesday confirmed the issuance of 30 fines totaling Rs 15 lakh, following National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

To tackle air pollution, NDMC has not only targeted construction sites but also punished individuals for public hygiene infractions. The Public Health Department issued 290 challans of Rs 48,747. Efforts also include deploying mechanical road sweepers, anti-smog guns, and water sprinklers, as outlined in GRAP's initial stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)