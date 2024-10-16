Leopard's Reign of Terror in Udaipur: Updates on the Manhunt
A man-eating leopard in Udaipur, Rajasthan, claimed another life as it attacked two women, resulting in one death. This marks the latest in a string of attacks that have killed eight people since mid-September. Authorities are making efforts to capture or neutralize the leopard.
A leopard suspected of being a man-eater has continued its deadly spree in Udaipur, Rajasthan, taking another life, according to local officials. The latest incident occurred when two women were working in a field in Madar village, where the leopard struck on Wednesday.
Adarsh Kumar, the Haathi Pol police station in-charge, reported that the leopard attacked Keshibai and Mangibai, causing severe injuries. Unfortunately, Mangibai succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at MB Hospital.
This marks the eighth death attributed to leopard attacks in Udaipur since September 18. Efforts to capture the elusive predator involve collaboration between the Forest Department, police, and Army teams, who have been granted conditional permission to shoot the leopard as a last resort.
