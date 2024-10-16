Left Menu

Leopard's Reign of Terror in Udaipur: Updates on the Manhunt

A man-eating leopard in Udaipur, Rajasthan, claimed another life as it attacked two women, resulting in one death. This marks the latest in a string of attacks that have killed eight people since mid-September. Authorities are making efforts to capture or neutralize the leopard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:37 IST
Leopard's Reign of Terror in Udaipur: Updates on the Manhunt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard suspected of being a man-eater has continued its deadly spree in Udaipur, Rajasthan, taking another life, according to local officials. The latest incident occurred when two women were working in a field in Madar village, where the leopard struck on Wednesday.

Adarsh Kumar, the Haathi Pol police station in-charge, reported that the leopard attacked Keshibai and Mangibai, causing severe injuries. Unfortunately, Mangibai succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at MB Hospital.

This marks the eighth death attributed to leopard attacks in Udaipur since September 18. Efforts to capture the elusive predator involve collaboration between the Forest Department, police, and Army teams, who have been granted conditional permission to shoot the leopard as a last resort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024