Blaze Erupts at Abandoned Kolkata Factory
A fire erupted at an abandoned factory in Kolkata's Beliaghata. No injuries were reported. The blaze began around 11 am and was controlled within an hour. Five fire tenders were deployed. An inquiry will determine the cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:04 IST
A significant fire erupted at an abandoned factory in east Kolkata's Beliaghata locality on Thursday morning, according to officials.
Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries, providing relief amidst the potential danger.
Fire brigade personnel responded swiftly, deploying five fire tenders, and managed to bring the blaze under control within approximately an hour. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.
