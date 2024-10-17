Blaze Erupts at Abandoned Kolkata Factory

A significant fire erupted at an abandoned factory in east Kolkata's Beliaghata locality on Thursday morning, according to officials.

Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries, providing relief amidst the potential danger.

Fire brigade personnel responded swiftly, deploying five fire tenders, and managed to bring the blaze under control within approximately an hour. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)