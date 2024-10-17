Nirala World's Ambitious Commercial Development in Greater Noida
Realty firm Nirala World has acquired 2.6 acres in Greater Noida for Rs 180 crore, intending to develop a commercial project. This land, located in Greater Noida West sector 10, was obtained through an auction. The company plans immediate construction following necessary approvals.
India
- India
Nirala World has made a significant move in Greater Noida by acquiring a 2.6-acre land parcel for Rs 180 crore, including GST, lease rent, and stamp duty. The realty firm plans to use this strategically located land in Greater Noida West sector 10 for a commercial project, potentially a mall or high street.
The acquisition was completed through a competitive auction process held by the Greater Noida Authority. Company Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Garg, stated that the construction will commence once UPRERA and other authorities grant the necessary approvals. The project is set to be financed through the company's internal funds.
Nirala World continues its expansion in the area, recently launching a luxury residential project called 'Nirala Trio' in Sector 2, Greater Noida West. The company has also completed a major residential project 'Nirala Estate' in the region, further establishing its footprint in the real estate market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
