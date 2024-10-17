Delhi Government Ramps Up Efforts to Combat Pollution with 'Green War Room'

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced Thursday the launch of special campaigns aimed at monitoring and controlling pollution in the city's 13 hotspots through the 'Green War Room.'

An emergency meeting is scheduled for Friday involving key departments like the Public Works Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to address escalating pollution levels.

Rai emphasized the need for quick action, particularly in severely affected areas like Anand Vihar, outlining measures such as compliance checks on construction sites, managed by 523 teams with 500 water sprinklers and 85 mechanical road sweepers.

(With inputs from agencies.)