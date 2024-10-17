Left Menu

Delhi Government Ramps Up Efforts to Combat Pollution with 'Green War Room'

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a series of special campaigns to monitor and control pollution across the city's hotspots. The initiatives, part of the 'Green War Room' strategy, involve coordination among various departments and the rollout of measures like bio-decomposer spraying and anti-dust campaigns at construction sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:30 IST
Delhi Government Ramps Up Efforts to Combat Pollution with 'Green War Room'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced Thursday the launch of special campaigns aimed at monitoring and controlling pollution in the city's 13 hotspots through the 'Green War Room.'

An emergency meeting is scheduled for Friday involving key departments like the Public Works Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to address escalating pollution levels.

Rai emphasized the need for quick action, particularly in severely affected areas like Anand Vihar, outlining measures such as compliance checks on construction sites, managed by 523 teams with 500 water sprinklers and 85 mechanical road sweepers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024