Delhi Government Ramps Up Efforts to Combat Pollution with 'Green War Room'

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a series of special campaigns to monitor and control pollution across the city's hotspots. The initiatives, part of the 'Green War Room' strategy, involve coordination among various departments and the rollout of measures like bio-decomposer spraying and anti-dust campaigns at construction sites.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:30 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced Thursday the launch of special campaigns aimed at monitoring and controlling pollution in the city's 13 hotspots through the 'Green War Room.'
An emergency meeting is scheduled for Friday involving key departments like the Public Works Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to address escalating pollution levels.
Rai emphasized the need for quick action, particularly in severely affected areas like Anand Vihar, outlining measures such as compliance checks on construction sites, managed by 523 teams with 500 water sprinklers and 85 mechanical road sweepers.
SC slams Commission for Air Quality Management, says it made no effort to implement its direction to stop stubble burning.
