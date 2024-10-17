Left Menu

Record-Breaking Coral Reef Bleaching Spurs Global Concern

Coral reefs around the globe are experiencing the most extensive bleaching on record due to unprecedented ocean temperatures fueled by climate change. The event has affected 77% of reef areas, surpassing the previous record. Scientists warn of dire ecological consequences as global efforts intensify to address the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:42 IST
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has reported an alarming surge in coral reef bleaching, marking it as the most widespread on record. Since February 2023, 77% of the world's reef areas have faced bleaching due to unprecedented ocean temperatures. This marks an 11% increase compared to past events.

The global bleaching event was declared by NOAA in April 2024, making it the fourth such occurrence since 1998. Previous records show a 66% coral reef area impact. Bleaching happens when corals expel algae in response to heat stress, making them pale and prone to disease. The event has affected reefs in 74 nations and triggered a UN emergency session.

Scientists had predicted severe impacts at 1.5 degrees Celsius warming, yet current trends suggest catastrophic effects have already started at 1.3 degrees. The ongoing bleaching aligns with the end of the El Nino climate pattern, but with forecasts indicating La Nina and record temperatures for 2024, scientists foresee a potentially chronic bleaching state, threatening ocean health and global economies reliant on reefs.

