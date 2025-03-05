Left Menu

The Silent Struggle: Vietnam's Vanishing Coral Reefs

Vietnam's coral reefs, vital for marine biodiversity and local tourism, are under severe threat from climate change, pollution, and overfishing. Only 1% remain healthy. Efforts like tourism pauses and coral nurseries are underway, but more action is needed to protect these critical ecosystems and the industries they support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nhatrang | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The coral reefs off Vietnam's coast, especially in Nha Trang, are facing existential threats, with climate change, pollution, and overfishing at the forefront. Local fishermen like Binh Van witness firsthand the devastating impact, with dwindling fish stocks and thriving squid populations, a telling sign of warming waters.

These coral reefs form part of Southeast Asia's rich marine biodiversity but are now at risk, with a mere 1% still healthy. Efforts from the government include creating protected marine areas and pausing tourism to allow for natural recovery, complemented by initiatives such as coral nurseries.

Despite these actions, challenges remain. Overfishing continues, and local dive companies report significant underwater pollution. Experts call for stricter enforcement of marine protections and sustainable tourism practices to safeguard this invaluable natural resource, crucial for Vietnam's tourism-driven economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

