Revolutionary Submersibles to Safeguard Artificial Reefs

A groundbreaking initiative aims to deploy autonomous underwater vehicles to monitor and protect artificially created reefs in the sea. These advanced AUVs will gather critical data to evaluate the effectiveness of these innovative structures in revitalizing barren marine areas, while also alerting scientists of any potential disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayianapa | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:06 IST
A pioneering initiative is set to employ a fleet of small, autonomous submersibles to oversee and safeguard offshore artificial reefs, authorities announced Monday. These reefs are designed to foster marine life in previously desolate parts of the ocean.

The autonomous underwater vehicles, or AUVs, are being heralded as the vanguard in underwater surveillance technology. They will be fitted with sensors and high-definition cameras to provide researchers at the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute with a comprehensive view of the impact of their complex, 3D-printed reefs.

The eco-friendly artificial reefs, composed of a special cement mix, will have built-in docking stations where the AUVs can recharge and upload collected data, including video footage, according to CMMI CEO Zakarias Siokouros.

