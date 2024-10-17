Kerala Emerges as India's Science Hub with Ayurveda at Heart
Union Minister Jitendra Singh declared Kerala as the potential science capital of India, emphasizing its extensive resources and legacy in research. He inaugurated a Centre for Excellence in Ayurveda Research aimed at advancing scientific approaches to Ayurvedic treatments and global acceptance. Singh also launched initiatives supporting Scheduled Castes and Tribes through community enterprises.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced Kerala's rise as a promising science capital, citing its vast resources and rich history of research and innovation. The statement came during the foundation stone ceremony for a new Centre for Excellence in Ayurveda Research in Thiruvananthapuram.
The new center aims to advance technologies to make Ayurvedic treatments more effective and scientifically validated, ensuring greater global acceptance. Singh highlighted the state's significance in both Ayurveda and tourism, anticipating significant benefits from the new research facilities.
Additionally, Singh inaugurated community enterprises for Scheduled Castes and Tribes under the Tribal Science Heritage project. The minister stressed combining India's scientific capabilities with its industrial start-up landscape, also unveiling a Centre of Excellence for Performing Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers, aligning with India's economic ambitions for 2030.
