Left Menu

Kerala Emerges as India's Science Hub with Ayurveda at Heart

Union Minister Jitendra Singh declared Kerala as the potential science capital of India, emphasizing its extensive resources and legacy in research. He inaugurated a Centre for Excellence in Ayurveda Research aimed at advancing scientific approaches to Ayurvedic treatments and global acceptance. Singh also launched initiatives supporting Scheduled Castes and Tribes through community enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:33 IST
Kerala Emerges as India's Science Hub with Ayurveda at Heart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced Kerala's rise as a promising science capital, citing its vast resources and rich history of research and innovation. The statement came during the foundation stone ceremony for a new Centre for Excellence in Ayurveda Research in Thiruvananthapuram.

The new center aims to advance technologies to make Ayurvedic treatments more effective and scientifically validated, ensuring greater global acceptance. Singh highlighted the state's significance in both Ayurveda and tourism, anticipating significant benefits from the new research facilities.

Additionally, Singh inaugurated community enterprises for Scheduled Castes and Tribes under the Tribal Science Heritage project. The minister stressed combining India's scientific capabilities with its industrial start-up landscape, also unveiling a Centre of Excellence for Performing Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers, aligning with India's economic ambitions for 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024