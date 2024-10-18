Science Uncovered: From Deep-Sea Heatwaves to Neutrino Mysteries

Recent studies indicate that deep ocean marine heatwaves are significantly under-reported, presenting a crucial overlooked aspect of marine warming. The research, conducted by Australia's national science agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, highlights that 80% of these heatwaves occur independently of surface events, marking a significant environmental concern.

Meanwhile, in China, a colossal underground laboratory is nearing completion. The Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory, after years of meticulous construction, will soon begin an experiment poised to uncover mysteries about neutrinos, elusive subatomic particles important to understanding nuclear reactions, by analyzing data collected from its state-of-the-art light-detecting apparatus.

In fashion-tech news, Prada and Axiom Space have revealed their design of a new spacesuit intended for NASA's Artemis 3 mission to the moon. The suit maintains the iconic bulky white style with modern updates in red and grey accents, indicating a significant step forward in spacewear aesthetics for the high-stakes 2026 mission.

