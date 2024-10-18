Azores Pioneers Major Marine Conservation Effort

The regional assembly of Portugal's Azores Islands has taken a significant step forward in marine conservation by approving the creation of the largest protected marine area in the North Atlantic. This ambitious initiative will help meet international conservation goals ahead of schedule.

On Thursday, the assembly's decision positioned the Azores at the forefront of global efforts to implement the United Nations mandate to protect 30% of the planet's land and sea by 2030. Spanning almost 300,000 square kilometers, the network is designed to safeguard marine ecosystems, including deep-sea corals and unique underwater mountain ranges.

Bernardo Brito e Abreu, a maritime affairs advisor to the Azorean government, highlighted the importance of this move. Half of the designated area will be fully protected, prohibiting fishing and tourism, while the remainder will allow only selective fishing. The government is keen on ensuring that the Azores lead by example in managing and protecting oceanic resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)