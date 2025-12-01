Nagaland Seeks Relief from Protected Area Permit Restrictions

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has made a fervent appeal to the central government to lift the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime currently in effect in the state. Addressing attendees at the 'Nagaland United: A Gathering of Faith, Hope and Revival' event at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Rio emphasized the need for Nagaland to be treated differently based on unique ground realities.

Rio's appeal comes in the wake of delays experienced by foreign dignitaries, including evangelist Franklin Graham, who encountered hurdles due to PAP clearance issues, hindering his participation in crucial events such as the Hornbill Festival. The PAP, a necessary travel document for foreigners visiting certain sensitive areas, has been a contentious topic with calls for its permanent lifting.

Despite temporary relaxation of PAP requirements to facilitate the Hornbill Festival, Rio argues that the underlying issue remains unresolved. He has been in communication with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advocating for an early resolution that would enhance Nagaland's tourism and diplomatic engagements, reflecting its transformed society rooted in faith and progress.

