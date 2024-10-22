Tragedy Strikes: 17 Trapped in Bengalaru Building Collapse Amid Heavy Rains

A tragic incident unfolded in Babusapalya, Bengaluru, as an under-construction building collapsed amid heavy rains on Tuesday, leaving at least 17 workers feared trapped. Officials have confirmed the deployment of rescue teams from the fire and emergency services.

The collapse occurred in the midst of relentless downpour, complicating rescue efforts, according to senior police officers. Rescuers are coordinating with multiple agencies to expedite the operation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the entire structure gave way, resulting in workers being trapped beneath the debris. Authorities are striving to ensure a swift and safe recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)