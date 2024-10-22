Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: 17 Trapped in Bengalaru Building Collapse Amid Heavy Rains

At least 17 workers are feared trapped after a building under construction collapsed in Babusapalya, Bengaluru, on Tuesday due to heavy rains. Rescue operations are underway, with emergency services on the scene. Preliminary inquiries suggest the collapse led to the workers being trapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes: 17 Trapped in Bengalaru Building Collapse Amid Heavy Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Babusapalya, Bengaluru, as an under-construction building collapsed amid heavy rains on Tuesday, leaving at least 17 workers feared trapped. Officials have confirmed the deployment of rescue teams from the fire and emergency services.

The collapse occurred in the midst of relentless downpour, complicating rescue efforts, according to senior police officers. Rescuers are coordinating with multiple agencies to expedite the operation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the entire structure gave way, resulting in workers being trapped beneath the debris. Authorities are striving to ensure a swift and safe recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024