Left Menu

Delhi Air Crisis: Urgent Call for Cloud Seeding

Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the central government to consider cloud seeding as a solution to combat worsening air pollution in Delhi. With the city's air quality deteriorating to hazardous levels, Rai emphasized the need for emergency measures, calling for a stakeholders' meeting to address the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:35 IST
Delhi Air Crisis: Urgent Call for Cloud Seeding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has once again pressed the central government to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to consider cloud seeding as a means to alleviate air pollution in the national capital. In a letter addressed to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Rai highlighted the urgent need for emergency measures amidst Delhi's increasingly hazardous air quality.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has plummeted to 363, falling into the 'very poor' category, and a thick layer of smog now blankets the area. In response, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has implemented stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan, restricting the use of coal and diesel generators.

Rai's letter calls attention to the potential benefits of cloud seeding, a method previously considered but not yet implemented due to the required clearances from central agencies. He underscored the necessity of collaboration between relevant bodies like the CPCB and India Meteorological Department to address what could escalate into a severe air quality crisis in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024