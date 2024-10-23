Cyclone Dana Threatens Odisha with Major Evacuation Efforts Underway

As Cyclone Dana approaches the Odisha coast, the state government has launched a significant evacuation operation to relocate almost 10 lakh people from 14 vulnerable districts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the landfall will occur between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port, early Friday.

The IMD indicated that the landfall will begin on the night of October 24 and span into the morning of October 25, with wind speeds reaching up to 120 kmph. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD DG, warned of peak conditions involving heavy rainfall and storm surges during this period.

To manage the anticipated impact, 288 rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and other local agencies are on alert. The forecast includes severe weather with a tidal surge near the coast and extensive rain inland. The local government has arranged for 6,000 relief camps to support the evacuees.

(With inputs from agencies.)