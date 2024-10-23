Left Menu

Bold's Triumph: The Resilient Jaguar of Pantanal

Brazil's most famous jaguar, Bold, has become a symbol of resilience amid devastating fires in the Pantanal wetlands. Once rescued with severe burns, the jaguar has thrived with stable male populations and increasing female and cub numbers, despite environmental threats. Advocates stress the need for river conservation to ensure future survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:34 IST
Bold's Triumph: The Resilient Jaguar of Pantanal
jaguar

Brazil's renowned jaguar, known as Bold, has captured social media's attention with his daring displays, including wrestling caimans. Yet, his story is more than viral videos; it's a testament to survival amid the era's worst fires affecting the Pantanal wetlands.

Rescued from a 2020 blaze with severe burns, Bold's miraculous recovery symbolizes hope. Wildlife ecologist Abbie Martin, leading the Jaguar ID Project, applauds his survival instincts and vitality.

Despite harsh environmental threats, data indicates a growing jaguar population in certain regions. However, experts warn that preserving rivers—vital refuges for these majestic creatures—is crucial for sustaining their future, amid looming threats from deforestation and climate shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024