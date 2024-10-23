Cyclone Dana's Fury: Odisha Prepares for Impact

As Cyclone 'Dana' nears the Odisha coast, the state government has accelerated its evacuation strategy, aiming to relocate approximately 10 lakh residents from vulnerable districts to safety.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port, projecting winds reaching up to 120 kmph during the October 24-25 window.

Authorities have activated 288 rescue teams and established 6,000 relief camps to provide essential services and accommodations for evacuees.

(With inputs from agencies.)