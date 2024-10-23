Left Menu

Cyclone Dana's Fury: Odisha Prepares for Impact

Cyclone 'Dana' is rapidly approaching Odisha, prompting the state's government to initiate a large-scale evacuation plan. An estimated 10 lakh people in 14 districts are to be relocated. Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall with winds up to 120 kmph, bringing significant rainfall and possible inundation in low-lying areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:01 IST
As Cyclone 'Dana' nears the Odisha coast, the state government has accelerated its evacuation strategy, aiming to relocate approximately 10 lakh residents from vulnerable districts to safety.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port, projecting winds reaching up to 120 kmph during the October 24-25 window.

Authorities have activated 288 rescue teams and established 6,000 relief camps to provide essential services and accommodations for evacuees.

