Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: Beaches Deserted

Odisha's popular beaches appeared deserted on Wednesday as the state gears up to face Cyclone Dana, projected to make landfall on October 25. The state administration, anticipating heavy rain and tidal waves, has prohibited public access to prominent beaches.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts the cyclone will hit between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port. Authorities in Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts have shut down access to coastal areas and reinforced security to prevent visitors and fishermen from venturing into the sea.

Tidal surges have begun, with waves rising higher than usual, signaling Cyclone Dana's impending approach. Officials are on high alert, readying evacuation centers, with local governance and state ministers actively overseeing the preparation and response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)