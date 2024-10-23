Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: Beaches Deserted

With Cyclone Dana on the horizon, Odisha's beaches have emptied as authorities restrict access in preparation for its impact. Expected to bring heavy rain and tidal waves, the cyclone's landfall is anticipated near Bhitarkanika National Park. Safety measures and patrols have intensified along the coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:51 IST
Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: Beaches Deserted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's popular beaches appeared deserted on Wednesday as the state gears up to face Cyclone Dana, projected to make landfall on October 25. The state administration, anticipating heavy rain and tidal waves, has prohibited public access to prominent beaches.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts the cyclone will hit between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port. Authorities in Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts have shut down access to coastal areas and reinforced security to prevent visitors and fishermen from venturing into the sea.

Tidal surges have begun, with waves rising higher than usual, signaling Cyclone Dana's impending approach. Officials are on high alert, readying evacuation centers, with local governance and state ministers actively overseeing the preparation and response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024