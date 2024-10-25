Category 5 Hurricane Kristy Roils the Pacific

Category 5 Hurricane Kristy intensified on Thursday while swirling across the Pacific Ocean, expected to remain away from land even as it begins to weaken, meteorologists reported.

Positioned approximately 970 miles southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, the formidable storm travels west at 16 mph, boasting maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami stated.

Despite its remoteness, Kristy's powerful waves are forecast to impact the peninsula's west coast through the weekend, potentially creating hazardous surf and rip current conditions. The hurricane, which emerged as a tropical storm off Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, upgraded to hurricane status on Tuesday, though it necessitates no coastal watches or warnings at present.

(With inputs from agencies.)