Cyclone Dana Wreaks Havoc: Southern West Bengal Battles Nature's Fury

Cyclone Dana has severely impacted southern West Bengal, causing waterlogging and impacting transportation. Authorities have evacuated thousands in anticipation of the storm, which hit Odisha's coast. Efforts to manage the aftermath include deploying disaster response teams and suspending air, rail, and port operations as rain and winds persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2024 08:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 08:21 IST
Cyclone Dana Wreaks Havoc: Southern West Bengal Battles Nature's Fury
Cyclone Dana has unleashed chaos across southern West Bengal, inundating communities and disrupting services. With waterlogging reported in Mandarmani and Gosaba, rescue efforts are underway, as the full scope of damage is assessed. The Indian Meteorological Department indicates the cyclone is gradually weakening after making landfall in Odisha.

In anticipation of the severe weather, the state administration evacuated over 2.5 lakh individuals, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee closely monitoring the situation. Authorities have deployed state disaster management and National Disaster Response Force battalions, aiming to mitigate the cyclone's impact.

Transport systems have been disrupted, with operations at Kolkata airport suspended and numerous trains cancelled as a precaution. Meanwhile, Kolkata Port authorities have halted ship movements. As conditions are set to continue, emergency teams remain vigilant, working to manage local impacts such as uprooted trees and assessing the extent of damages.

