Left Menu

Unusual Headlines: From Boxing Signatures to Endurance Records

An assortment of peculiar news: Oleksandr Usyk gets Tyson Fury to autograph a photo of him being punched, highlighting their boxing rivalry. A poop emoji statue near the U.S. Capitol symbolically marks January 6. Belgian runners set a Backyard Ultra record. A Spanish chef faces arrest in Ibiza. Chile unveils a 3D-printed home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 02:28 IST
Unusual Headlines: From Boxing Signatures to Endurance Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oleksandr Usyk, the world heavyweight champion, cleverly secured a signed photograph from opponent Tyson Fury during a promotional event, strategically depicting Fury being punched by Usyk. This playful yet significant act set the tone for their upcoming rematch on December 21 in Saudi Arabia.

In Washington D.C., a new provocative statue near the U.S. Capitol attracts attention: it features an oversized feces replica evocative of the poop emoji, absent its playful eyes, symbolically referencing the stain of the January 6 riot.

A trio of Belgian ultrarunners, Merijn Geerts, Ivo Steyaert, and Frank Gielen, broke new ground in the Backyard Ultra endurance race. They ran nearly 738 kilometers, a world record, on a looped course in Retie, Belgium, over four days and 14 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024