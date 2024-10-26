Unusual Headlines: From Boxing Signatures to Endurance Records

Oleksandr Usyk, the world heavyweight champion, cleverly secured a signed photograph from opponent Tyson Fury during a promotional event, strategically depicting Fury being punched by Usyk. This playful yet significant act set the tone for their upcoming rematch on December 21 in Saudi Arabia.

In Washington D.C., a new provocative statue near the U.S. Capitol attracts attention: it features an oversized feces replica evocative of the poop emoji, absent its playful eyes, symbolically referencing the stain of the January 6 riot.

A trio of Belgian ultrarunners, Merijn Geerts, Ivo Steyaert, and Frank Gielen, broke new ground in the Backyard Ultra endurance race. They ran nearly 738 kilometers, a world record, on a looped course in Retie, Belgium, over four days and 14 hours.

