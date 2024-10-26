Left Menu

Cyclone Dana Ravages Eastern India, Claims Four Lives

Cyclone Dana has claimed four lives in West Bengal, striking with heavy rain and high-speed winds. A civic volunteer was electrocuted, while a municipal employee drowned in waterlogged roads. The cyclone caused severe damage across Odisha and West Bengal, uprooting trees and electric poles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:29 IST
Cyclone Dana Ravages Eastern India, Claims Four Lives
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Dana has intensified its toll on West Bengal, bringing the death count to four, following the demise of two individuals on Saturday.

A civic volunteer, Chandan Das, reportedly succumbed to electrocution in Purba Bardhaman district, while accompanying a police team. In another tragic incident, a Howrah Municipal Corporation worker was found dead in waterlogged Tantipara, suspected to have drowned.

The cyclone, which made landfall early Friday, has wreaked havoc across eastern India with heavy rains and winds peaking at 110 kmph. This devastating storm uprooted trees, felled electric poles, and battered infrastructure and crops in both Odisha and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024