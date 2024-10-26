Cyclone Dana Ravages Eastern India, Claims Four Lives

Cyclone Dana has intensified its toll on West Bengal, bringing the death count to four, following the demise of two individuals on Saturday.

A civic volunteer, Chandan Das, reportedly succumbed to electrocution in Purba Bardhaman district, while accompanying a police team. In another tragic incident, a Howrah Municipal Corporation worker was found dead in waterlogged Tantipara, suspected to have drowned.

The cyclone, which made landfall early Friday, has wreaked havoc across eastern India with heavy rains and winds peaking at 110 kmph. This devastating storm uprooted trees, felled electric poles, and battered infrastructure and crops in both Odisha and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)