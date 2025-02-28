Tragic Drowning Incident in Hamirpur: Teen Slips into Well
A 17-year-old boy named Yashwant, also known as Golu, drowned after slipping into a well in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened while he was bathing. Despite being rushed to a local healthcare facility, he was pronounced dead. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examination.
A tragic incident unfolded in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, as a 17-year-old boy drowned after slipping into a well while bathing, according to police reports. The incident involved Yashwant, also known as Golu, a Class 10 student, who was in the Muskra area when the mishap occurred.
Yashwant was bathing in a well outside his home, when he tragically slipped and fell into its depths. The well, approximately 40 to 50 feet deep, was filled with water, making the situation dire. Immediate efforts from family and locals to rescue him were unsuccessful.
He was rushed to CSC Muskra, where doctors confirmed the boy had arrived without signs of life, confirmed Muskra SHO Yogesh Kumar. The authorities have since taken the body into custody for a post-mortem investigation to determine further details surrounding the accident.
