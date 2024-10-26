Left Menu

Interstellar Carbon Discovery: The Origin of Life Unveiled

A team led by MIT researchers has detected pyrene, a large organic molecule, in a distant interstellar cloud. This discovery is crucial for understanding the origins of life, as pyrene and similar molecules likely contributed to the formation of early life on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-10-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:13 IST
Interstellar Carbon Discovery: The Origin of Life Unveiled
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a groundbreaking discovery, MIT researchers have identified pyrene, a significant carbon-based molecule, in a remote interstellar cloud. The findings, published in the journal Science, reveal how such complex molecules could have influenced the beginnings of life on Earth.

Spanning 26 carbon atoms, pyrene is the largest polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon detected in space, defying previous beliefs that such molecules couldn't survive star formation's harsh conditions. The discovery suggests that these compounds remained intact from the cold molecular cloud to our Solar System's formation.

Using West Virginia's Green Bank Telescope, the team observed 1-cyanopyrene, a tracer for pyrene, in the Taurus molecular cloud. This indicates substantial quantities of pyrene in this region, further supporting theories that life's building blocks on Earth originated from space. The research marks another step in unraveling the universe's complex chemistry that facilitated life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024