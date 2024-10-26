Madurai Battles Deluge: Unprecedented Rainfall Brings Chaos

The city of Madurai was submerged as torrential rains hit, with a staggering 4.5 cm of rainfall in just 15 minutes on Friday evening.

The deluge resulted in knee-deep water in various parts of the city, leaving many residents struggling to protect their homes and possessions amidst concerns of waterbody breaches.

Officials assured that efforts are ongoing to drain the excess water while maintaining that traditional water structures remain unscathed. Relief operations include setting up centers offering food and medicine as authorities navigate the aftermath of this weather event.

