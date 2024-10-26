Left Menu

Madurai Battles Deluge: Unprecedented Rainfall Brings Chaos

Madurai faced severe flooding due to unprecedented rainfall, causing knee-deep water and hardship for residents. Traditional waterbodies, Kanmois, are filled but intact. Relief efforts are underway with officials visiting the affected areas. The city has seen continuous rain exceeding the average by 60 mm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Madurai was submerged as torrential rains hit, with a staggering 4.5 cm of rainfall in just 15 minutes on Friday evening.

The deluge resulted in knee-deep water in various parts of the city, leaving many residents struggling to protect their homes and possessions amidst concerns of waterbody breaches.

Officials assured that efforts are ongoing to drain the excess water while maintaining that traditional water structures remain unscathed. Relief operations include setting up centers offering food and medicine as authorities navigate the aftermath of this weather event.

