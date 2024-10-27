Quirky News Highlights: From Boxing Gags to Monumental Creations

In a humorous twist before their anticipated re-match, Oleksandr Usyk managed to score a psychological victory against Tyson Fury by getting the British heavyweight champion to sign a photo of himself being punched by Usyk. This comic setup unfolded at a promotional event, underscoring the spirited rivalry.

In Washington, a brass-colored sculpture mimicking a poop emoji recently surfaced near the U.S. Capitol. It stands as a symbolic reminder of the stain left by the Jan. 6 riot, its design highlighting the Capitol's notorious dome.

On the endurance front, three Belgian ultrarunners broke the Backyard Ultra world record, covering an astonishing 738km over several days. In other intriguing news, a Spanish chef was arrested after physically assaulting a German customer who sent back a meal. Finally, innovation thrived in Chile, where a university team unveiled the region's first 3D-printed 'seed home,' showcasing advanced construction technology.

