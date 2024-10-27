Astronaut's Health Scare and Hong Kong's Dinosaur Discovery

A NASA astronaut was rushed to a hospital on Friday due to an undisclosed medical condition shortly after completing an extensive mission at the International Space Station. The astronaut, kept anonymous for privacy, returned alongside three colleagues aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

Hong Kong unveiled its first dinosaur fossils, believed to be from a substantial dinosaur, on Friday. Discovered on an uninhabited island, these fossils will aid researchers in understanding the area's palaeoecological past.

Authorities have dated the fossils to the Cretaceous period, approximately 145 million to 66 million years ago. Further analysis is needed to identify the dinosaur species, but they have been identified as large vertebrate remains.

