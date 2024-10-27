Poop-Emoji Statue Near Capitol Highlights Historical Stain

A striking new temporary statue has surfaced near the U.S. Capitol, leveraging the familiar design of a poop emoji to evoke the lingering stain of the January 6 riot on American history. The piece, bold in its directness, is already turning heads in the capital.

Sitting prominently atop a brass-colored desk, the statue's most notable feature is a poop emoji sculpted to roughly the size of a soccer ball. The camel-colored artwork, absent of the emoji's typical eyes, strategically crowns the six-foot desk, inviting viewers to ponder its broader meaning.

From specific vantage points, the poop formation cleverly aligns with the Capitol's iconic dome, symbolically staining its outline. This juxtaposition serves as a visual metaphor for the impact of the January 6 event, prompting reflection on its significance and repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)