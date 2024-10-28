Firecracker Mishap Injures Five in Pune

In a tragic incident in Pune's Sinhgad area, five children suffered injuries when the lid of a drain chamber exploded after they set off firecrackers on it, according to a police statement released on Monday.

The mishap occurred in the Narhe locality on Sunday, confirmed Senior Inspector Raghvendra Kshirsagar from the Sinhgad police station.

Inspector Kshirsagar speculated that the explosion might have been caused by the ignition of gas that had accumulated underneath the chamber. All the injured children are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)