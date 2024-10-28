Firecracker Mishap Injures Five in Pune
In Pune's Sinhgad area, five children were injured after bursting firecrackers on a drain chamber lid, causing it to explode. The incident happened in the Narhe area, possibly due to gas ignition underneath. The police confirmed the children have been hospitalized and are recovering.
In a tragic incident in Pune's Sinhgad area, five children suffered injuries when the lid of a drain chamber exploded after they set off firecrackers on it, according to a police statement released on Monday.
The mishap occurred in the Narhe locality on Sunday, confirmed Senior Inspector Raghvendra Kshirsagar from the Sinhgad police station.
Inspector Kshirsagar speculated that the explosion might have been caused by the ignition of gas that had accumulated underneath the chamber. All the injured children are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.
