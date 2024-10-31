Left Menu

Valencia's Weekend Matches Halted by Deadly Floods

All soccer matches in Valencia have been postponed due to floods, which have caused at least 95 deaths. The RFEF has deferred several games, including Real Madrid vs. Valencia. The RFEF expresses solidarity, holding moments of silence before games.

Valencia's Weekend Matches Halted by Deadly Floods
The Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced on Thursday that all soccer matches scheduled in the Valencian region this weekend have been postponed due to deadly floods resulting in at least 95 fatalities.

This decision affects major matches including Real Madrid versus Valencia and Villarreal against Rayo Vallecano, highlighting the severe impact of this natural disaster.

In addition to LaLiga games, women's matches, youth games, and futsal were also postponed as a safety measure. The RFEF expressed solidarity with affected families, conducting pre-match minutes of silence to honor those lost.

