Valencia Floods: Deadly Deluge Leaves Region in Despair

In the wake of devastating floods, Spain's Valencia region is grappling with the aftermath as rescue teams search for the missing and the death toll stands at a staggering 95. Authorities predict this number may rise, with extreme weather conditions persisting in the area.

Rescue operations, involving helicopters and heavy machinery, are underway to ensure the safety of residents. Infrastructure has been severely impacted, with roads and railways destroyed, leaving locals in shock and disbelief as they come to terms with the damage.

The political response to the floods has come under scrutiny, with accusations of delayed government action. As climate change contributes to more frequent severe weather events, experts emphasize the need for better public awareness and preparations to mitigate risks in future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)