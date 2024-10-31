Tears of Joy in Alfafar: A Flood Survivor's Journey
Francisco Baixauli walked 30 km through flood-ravaged eastern Spain to reunite with his anxious family in Alfafar. The severe flooding claimed at least 95 lives, leaving towns without electricity or water. Spain faces ongoing storm warnings as communities continue recovering from this natural disaster.
Francisco Baixauli's epic journey of 30 kilometers on foot through eastern Spain's flood-devastated landscape ended with a tearful reunion in his hometown of Alfafar. His family had feared the worst during the region's catastrophic flooding, which has claimed at least 95 lives.
The initially missing Baixauli described how he could only reach as far as a neighborhood 5 kilometers from home. His wife and son, relieved to eventually hear from him, endured power and water outages during the deluge that saw a year's worth of rain fall in eight hours in parts of Valencia.
Residents of the affected area, including Baixauli's family, faced the daunting tasks of cleanup and recovery after Spain's deadliest modern floods. Authorities issued more storm warnings as the region braced itself for potential further devastation.
